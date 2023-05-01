NOTICE OF ELECTION - City of Bolivar
NOTICE OF ELECTION
CITY OF BOLIVAR
MAY 16, 2023
Pursuant to Sec. 2-12-111(a) Tennessee Code Annotated, notice is hereby given by the Hardeman County Election Commission of the following election.
City Councilman District A Position 1
City Councilman District A Position 2
City Councilman District B Position 1
City Councilman District B Position 3
Qualifying Deadline: For all offices listed is Thursday, February 16, 2023 NOON
(T.C.A. 2-5-101(a) (2).
Withdrawal Deadline: For all offices listed is Thursday, February 23, 2023 NOON
(T.C.A. 2-5-204(b) (1).
All petitions for offices listed must be picked up and returned to the Hardeman County Election Office with Amber Moore, Administrator of Elections, or Carl Gibson, Chairman of the Hardeman County Election Commission.
Location:
Hardeman County
Election Commission
106 S. Porter St.
Bolivar, TN 38008
Phone: 731-658-4751
Hardeman County Election Commission
Carl Gibson, Chairman; James Hicks, Secretary;
Members: Kreg Hamm, Joan Henderson, Sharolyn Mitchell
Administrator of Election, Amber D. Moore