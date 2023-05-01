NOTICE OF ELECTION

CITY OF BOLIVAR

MAY 16, 2023

Pursuant to Sec. 2-12-111(a) Tennessee Code Annotated, notice is hereby given by the Hardeman County Election Commission of the following election.

City Councilman District A Position 1

City Councilman District A Position 2

City Councilman District B Position 1

City Councilman District B Position 3

Qualifying Deadline: For all offices listed is Thursday, February 16, 2023 NOON

(T.C.A. 2-5-101(a) (2).

Withdrawal Deadline: For all offices listed is Thursday, February 23, 2023 NOON

(T.C.A. 2-5-204(b) (1).

All petitions for offices listed must be picked up and returned to the Hardeman County Election Office with Amber Moore, Administrator of Elections, or Carl Gibson, Chairman of the Hardeman County Election Commission.

Location:

Hardeman County

Election Commission

106 S. Porter St.

Bolivar, TN 38008

Phone: 731-658-4751

Hardeman County Election Commission

Carl Gibson, Chairman; James Hicks, Secretary;

Members: Kreg Hamm, Joan Henderson, Sharolyn Mitchell

Administrator of Election, Amber D. Moore