NOTICE OF ELECTION AUGUST 4, 2022

HARDEMAN COUNTY STATE PRIMARY, COUNTY GENERAL, & CITY OF WHITEVILLE

POLLS OPEN AT 8:00 a.m. – CLOSE AT 7:00 p.m.

Pursuant to 2-12-111(a) Tennessee Code Annotated, notice is hereby given by the Hardeman County Election Commission of a Republican & Democratic Primary to be held on Thursday August 4, 2022 in Hardeman County.

Polling Locations Polling Address

National Guard Armory 11185 Hwy 64, Bolivar, TN 38008

Bolivar Municipal Center Jefferson St., Bolivar, TN 38008

Whiteville Community Center 115 Main St., Whiteville, TN 38075

Hickory Valley City Hall 7115 S. Hwy 18, Hickory Valley, TN 38042

John Wilder Community Center 122 Tippah St., Grand Junction, TN 38039

Saulsbury City Hall 5970 Hwy 57, Saulsbury, TN 38067

Middleton Community Center 400 S. Main St., Middleton, TN 38052

Hebron Baptist Church 2580 Hebron Rd., Middleton, TN 38052

Hornsby City Hall 450 Main St. Hornsby, TN 38044

Silerton Fire Station 27845 N. Hwy 125, Silerton, TN 38377

Dixie Hills Baptist Church 17835 S. Hwy 125, Bolivar, TN 38008

Toone City Hall 2005 Hwy 138, Toone, TN 38381

For more information concerning elections, please contact the Hardeman County Election Commission office at 658-4751. The Hardeman county Election Commission office does not discriminate on the basis of disability. For more questions about needed accommodations in the voting process, call 658-4751. Voters with impaired hearing can call the Tennessee Relay Service a 1-800-848-0299 or TDD users can call 1-800-848-0298.

HARDEMAN COUNTY ELECTION COMMISSION

CARL GIBSON, CHAIRMAN; JAMES HICKS, SECRETARY; MEMBERS: KREG HAMM, JOAN HENDERSON, SHAROLYN MITCHELL

AMBER D. MOORE, ADMINISTRATOR OF ELECTION