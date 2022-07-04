Notice for Early Voting

AND FOR ELDERLY AND VOTERS WITH DISABLILITES

HARDEMAN CO. DEMOCRAT AND REPUBLICAN PRIMARY

April 13, 2022 – April 28, 2022 Monday - Friday 9:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.

Saturday – 9:00 a.m. – 12:00 noon

THIS OFFICE WILL BE CLOSED APRIL 15, 2022 FOR GOOD FRIDAY

Early Voting Location: Hardeman County Election Commission 106 S. Porter St., Bolivar, TN 38008

Tennessee law will allow any registered voter to vote in person during a period beginning 20 days prior to the election and ending 5 days before the election. The voter desiring to vote shall go to the Hardeman County Election Commission within the posted hours for the early voting period. THEY SHALL ALSO BE REQUIRED TO SHOW TENNESSEE OR FEDERAL PHOTO IDENTIFICATION AND BE REQUIRED TO SIGN AN APPLICATION FOR A BALLOT. (T.C.A. 2-6-102). To vote in person during early voting come to the Hardeman County Election “Commission, 106 S. Porter St., Bolivar, TN. Elderly voters and voters with disabilities whose polling place is inaccessible may vote at the Election Commission office on Election Day. Such voter shall notify in writing to the County Election Commission of their intention to do so no later than April 23, 2022. For more questions about needed accommodations in the voting process, call 731-658- 4751. Voters with impaired hearing can call the Tennessee Relay Service at 1-800-848-0299 or TDD users can call 1-800-848-0298. For more information concerning elections or registration, please contact the Hardeman County Election Commission at 731-658-4751.

Hardeman County Election Commission: Carl Gibson, Chairman; James Hicks, Secretary

Members: Kreg Hamm, Joan Henderson, Sharolyn Mitchell

Amber D. Moore, Administrator of Election