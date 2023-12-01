NOTICE - County Commission 1/17/23

Notice of Meeting

At its January 17, 2023 meeting, the Hardeman County Commission will consider whether to rescind the Commission’s action on October 16, 2018, adopting a motion to rezone Tax Parcel 00.800, Tax Map 012 (Richland Rd E of) 317.03 acres from FAR to I-2.

The Commission will also consider whether to rescind the Commission’s action on April 27, 2021, rezoning Tax Parcel 003.00, Tax Map 009 ( SR 138) from FAR to I-2.