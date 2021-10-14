NOTICE TO CONTRACTORS OF CONSTRUCTION BIDS BIDS TO BE RECEIVED

Friday, November 05, 2021

Sealed bids will be received by the City of Bolivar at offices of Barge Design Solutions, 60 Germantown Court, Suite 100, Memphis, Tennessee 38018, until 2:00 PM CST, Friday, November 05, 2021 and opened publicly at Barge Design Solutions, 60 Germantown Court, Suite 100, Memphis, Tennessee 38018 at that hour. The reading of the bids will begin at 2:01 PM CST.

TDOT PIN: 128201.00

Federal Project No.: STP-M-9401(11)

State Project No.: 35LPLM-F3-008

PROJECT DESCRIPTION

The City of Bolivar is resurfacing two heavily trafficked streets from State Route Hwy 18 North, beginning at 622 N. Water Street the entire distance to 201 East Market Street which is approximately 2,112 feet/4 tenths of a mile. This area is zoned R-1, low density residential and R-2, medium density residential and runs into the Courthouse Square. This neighborhood is heavily populated and leads into the downtown all the way to the edge of the central business/historic district.

The second street to be repaved is Lafayette Street from 200 South Main, State Route Hwy 125 South, all the way to the intersection of Madison Street and 733 Lafayette Street, approximately 2,640/5 tenths of a mile. This area of Bolivar is heavily trafficked; many utilize this street to avoid West Market Street.

PROPOSAL CONTRACTS WILL BE ISSUED UNTIL THE TIME SET FOR OPENING BIDS

A Prime Contractor must prequalify with the Department of Transportation in accordance with Section 54-5-117 of the “Tennessee Code Annotated” and Tennessee Department of Transportation Rule 1680-5-3 prequalification of contractors before biddable proposals will be furnished.

The City of Bolivar hereby notifies all bidders that a 9.2% Disadvantaged Business Enterprise (DBE) goal has been set for this project and must be met or exceeded.

The City of Bolivar hereby notifies all bidders that it will affirmatively insure that in any contract entered into pursuant to this advertisement, disadvantaged business enterprises will be afforded full opportunity to submit bids in response to this invitation, and will not be discriminated against on the grounds of age, race, color, religion, national origin, sex or disability in consideration for an award.

The City of Bolivar is an equal opportunity affirmative action employer, drug-free with policies of non-discrimination on the basis of race, sex, religion, color, national or ethnic origin, age, disability or military service. The City of Bolivar’s telephone number is (615) 859-0596. 2

THE RIGHT TO REJECT ANY AND ALL BIDS IS RESERVED

Bidding documents and information, and plans, may be obtained at the offices of Barge Design Solutions, 60 Germantown Court, Suite 100, Memphis, Tennessee, 38018; 901-755-7166, and Bolivar Municipal Center, 211 N Washington Street, Bolivar, TN 38008; (615) 859-0596 after 9:00 AM CST on Friday, October 15, 2021 for a non-refundable fee of $35.

