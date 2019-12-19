NOTICE OF COMPLETION

This is to notify the public that the Town of Whiteville’s 2018 CDBG Sewer System Improvements project is complete. The contractor for the project was Argo Construction, Inc. The work contract final amount was $250,233.44. Anyone having a claim against the project has ten (10) days from the date of this notice to notify the Town of Whiteville at City Hall. Please contact Randy Nelson, Project Administrator, at 731-225-4542 if additional information is needed.