NOTICE - Bolivar Housing Authority

BID NOTICE

The Bolivar Housing Authority invites sealed bids for Interior Improvements at Development TN050-003, Site 1 located in Bolivar, Tennessee. The scope of work includes new flooring, painting, light fixtures, and bathroom improvements in 50 apartments.

Bids are subject to TN State Law. Bids will be received until 11:00 A.M. on Wednesday, February 1, 2023, and publicly opened, at Bolivar Housing Authority, 621 Hatchie Haven, Bolivar, TN 38008. General bids shall be accompanied by a Bid Guarantee that is not less than five (5%) of the base bid and made payable to the Bolivar Housing Authority.

Plans may be viewed, downloaded, and physical copies ordered at the Memphis Reprographics’ Web Site Plan Room at www.mrplanroom.com .

In order to be a qualified bidder, bidding documents must be obtained from the plan room above. There is no cost associated with viewing or downloading an electronic copy of the plans and project manual. If you would like a physical set, they can be printed, paid for, and shipped to you directly through the website.

All bidders must be licensed Contractors as required by the Contractors Licensing Act of 1976 (TCA Title 62, chapter 6). All bids must be submitted on forms furnished by the PHA, as contained in the project manual and detailed within. Refer to the Project Manual Specifications Section 00012, Invitation for Bids; Section 00150, Instructions to Bidders; Section 00151 Additions to Instructions to Bidders; and 01302, Submittals and Substitutions for complete instructions to bidders.

For additional information, contact David Hays at the office of Wilbanks Architecture & Associates, LLC at (901) 867-5220.

A Prebid Conference will be held for the purpose of answering questions Bidders may have at 10:00 A.M. on Wednesday, January 18, 2023, at the Housing Authority office, followed by a walk-through of the job site. All contractors are strongly recommended to attend this walk through and Prebid Conference.