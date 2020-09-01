Notice for Bolivar Beer Board Meeting

A Bolivar Beer Board Meeting will be held Monday, January 13, 2020, immediately following the City Council meeting at 6 p.m. at the Bolivar Municipal Center Building, 211 N. Washington St. The purpose of this meeting is to consider the following application for Beer Permit: Q-Mart located at 629 W. Market St. Bolivar, TN 38008. All interested parties are welcome to attend.

The Bolivar Municipal Center is accessible to persons with disabilities. Persons with special needs who wish to attend should contact the Human Resources Department at 731-658-2020 at least 24 hours prior to the meeting to make any necessary arrangements which may be needed prior to the time and date of the meeting indicated above.