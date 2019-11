A Bolivar Beer Board Meeting will be held Monday, November 18, 2019, immediately following the City Council meeting at 6 p.m. at the Bolivar Municipal Center Building, 211 N. Washington St. The purpose of this meeting is to consider the following application for Beer Permit: Family Dollar Store #22850 located at 605 W. Market St. Bolivar, TN 38008. All interested parties are welcome to attend.