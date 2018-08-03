NOTICE TO BIDDERS

The Hardeman County Highway Department is requesting sealed bids on a new, complete office computer system, including a network server and desktop computers.

The bids are to be mailed or hand delivered to the office of the Hardeman County Mayor, 3rd Floor of Hardeman County Courthouse, 100 North Main Street, Bolivar, Tennessee; on or before March 13, 2018 at 10 a.m., at which time said bids will be publicly opened at the Hardeman County Courthouse. PLEASE MARK ON THE OUTSIDE OF THE ENVELOPE “HIGHWAY DEPARTMENT COMPUTER SYSTEM” AND THE DATE OF THE BID OPENING. The right to reject any and all bids is hereby reserved.

Specifications are available at the Highway Department, 401 Fairgrounds Street, Bolivar, Tennessee 38008 or by calling 731-658-5102.