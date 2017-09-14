NOTICE TO BIDDERS

The Hardeman County Highway Department is requesting sealed bids for the following: Painted Pavement Markings on 2017-2018 State Aid Project-Park Swain Road as follows:

Beginning at Grand Junction City Limits to Tennessee-Mississippi State Line for a total of 3.65 miles. Yellow and white painted lines and glass beads are needed. All must meet Tennessee Department of Transportation specifications.

Bids are to be mailed or delivered to the office of the Hardeman County Mayor on or before September 26, 2017 at 10:00 A.M., at which time said bids will be publicly opened. The right to reject any and all bids is hereby reserved.