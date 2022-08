Hardeman County is accepting bids for asphalt. Specifications can be obtained at the Mayors office, 3rd floor, Courthouse at 100 Main Street, Bolivar, TN. 38008. All bids will be publicly opened at 10 a.m. at the Mayors office on August 29, 2022. Hardeman County reserves the right to accept or reject any and all bids and to accept the bid that is deemed to be in the best interest of the County.