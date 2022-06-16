Notice to Bidders

Hardeman County is seeking bids on a beacon replacement at the Hardeman County airport. The required beacon will be a ECS-36 Airport Rotating Beacon. Contact the Hardeman County Mayors office located on the 3rd floor of the Hardeman County Courthouse for a complete specification list. The bid should include installation and crane services.

All bids are to be received in the Mayors office located on the 3rd floor of the Hardeman County Courthouse by 10am on June 28, 2022 at which time the bids will be publicly opened. Hardeman County reserves the right to accept or reject all bids and accept the bid that is deemed to be in the best interest of the County.

Mayor Jimmy Sain