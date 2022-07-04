Notice to Bidders

The Hardeman County Highway Department is requesting sealed bids on the following for the 2022-2023 fiscal year.

1. Asphalt Emulsion, 2. Asphalt Cement, 3. CW Hot Mix, 4. Bridge Materials, 5. Limestone & Red Rock, 6. Metal and Plastic Pipe, 7. Tires & Tubes, 8. Traffic Paint, 9. Weed Control, 10. Antifreeze 11. Pained Pavement Markings

The bids are to be mailed or hand delivered to the office of the Hardeman County Mayor, 3r11 Floor of Hardeman County Courthouse, 100 North Main Street, Bolivar, Tennessee; on or before April 28, 2022 at 10:00 a.m., at which time said bids will be publicly opened at the Hardeman County Courthouse. PLEASE MARK ON THE OUTSIDE OF THE ENVELOPE THE NAME OF THE ITEM EING BID UPON AND THE DATE OF THE BID OPENING. The right to reject any and all bids is hereby reserved.

Specifications are available at the Highway Department, 401 Fairgrounds Street, Bolivar, Tennessee 38008 or by calling 731-658-5102.