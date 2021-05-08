Notice to Bidders

The City of Bolivar Streets and Sanitation Department is accepting sealed bids for the purchase of a 1999 International Brush Truck. The International Brush Truck has 89,510 miles and 12,291 hours with a wheel base of 170. The truck comes with a Ramer Grapple and a 20-foot single axle dump trailer with a pintle hitch. The truck and trailer are being sold as a whole and will not be sold separate. The 1999 International Brush Truck and trailer does have a reserve. All sealed bids must be received by 4:00 p.m., August 9th, 2021. The sealed bids should be delivered to Bolivar City Hall located at 211 N. Washington Street. Bids will be opened at the regular scheduled Bolivar City Council meeting on August 9th, 2021 at 6:00 p.m. at the Bolivar Municipal Center. This truck can be viewed at 200 N. Lauderdale Street in Bolivar. Please contact the Streets and Sanitation Department at 731-203-4303 with any further questions.

By submission of this bid, each bidder and each person signing on behalf of any bidder certifies, and in the case of a joint bid each party thereto certifies as to its own organization, under penalty of perjury, that to the best of its knowledge and belief that each bidder is not on the list created pursuant to §12-12-106.

This institution is an equal opportunity provider and employer. In accordance with the requirements of the Title II of the Americans with Disabilities Act of 1990 (“ADA”), the City of Bolivar will not discriminate against qualified individuals with disabilities on the basis of disability in its services, programs, or activities. Under Title VI of the Civile Rights Act of 1964, no person shall, on the grounds of race, color or national origin, be excluded from participation in, be denied the benefits of, or be subjected to discrimination under any program or activity.

The City of Bolivar, Tennessee reserves the right to reject any or all bids and to accept that bid which is deemed by the City of Bolivar, to be in the best interest of the City.