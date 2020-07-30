Notice to Bidders

The Hardeman County Highway Department is requesting sealed bids on Uniform rentals and cleaning.

The bids are to be mailed or hand delivered to the office of the Hardeman County Mayor, 3•·d Floor of Hardeman County Courthouse, 100 North Main trcet, Bolivar, Tennessee; on or before August 19, 2020@ 10:00 a.m., at which time said bids will be publicly opened at the Hardeman County Courthouse. PLEASE MARK ON THE OUTSIDE OF THE ENVELOPE THE NAME OF THE ITEM BElNG BID UPON AND THE DA TE OF THE BID OPENING. The right to reject any and all bids is hereby reserved.

Specifications are available at the Highway Department, 401 Fairgrounds Street, Bolivar, Tennessee 38008 or by calling 731-658-5102.