NOTICE TO BIDDERS

The Hardeman County Highway Department is requesting sealed bids for a 20 Ton Pintle Hitch Tag Along. Please mark the outside of the sealed bid with the item and date of the bid opening.

Specifications are available upon request at the Highway Department, 401 Fairgrounds Street, Bolivar, Tennessee 38008. The bids are to be mailed or delivered to the office of the Hardeman County Mayor on or before Tuesday, June 27, 2017 at 10:00 A.M., at which time said bids will be publicly opened. The right to reject any and all bids is hereby reserved.