Notice to Bidders

The Hardeman County Highway Department is requesting sealed bids on the following for the paving of Old Highway 64 From Ervin Road to Bolivar City Limits. It is about 2.36 miles of paving.

The bids are to be mailed to P.O. Box 250 or hand delivered to the office of the Hardeman County Mayor, 3rd Floor of Hardeman County Courthouse, 100 North Main Street, Bolivar, Tennessee; on or before May 13, 2020 at 10:00 a.m., at which time said bids will be publicly opened at the Hardeman County Courthouse. PLEASE MARK ON THE OUTSIDE OF THE ENVELOPE THE NAME OF THE ITEM BEING BID UPON AND THE DATE OF THE BID OPENING. The right to reject any and all bids is hereby reserved.

Specifications are available at the Highway Department, 401 Fairgrounds Street, Bolivar, Tennessee 38008 or by calling 731-658-5102.