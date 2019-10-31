Notice to Bidders

Hardeman County Board of Education is requesting sealed bids for the following:

Property, Casualty and Workers’ Compensation Insurance.

Insurance coverage will be effective July 1, 2020.

Plans and specifications are available for pick up at the Hardeman County Board of Education, 10815 Old Hwy. 64, Bolivar, TN 38008, 731-658-2510. The bids are to be mailed or delivered to the Hardeman County Mayor on or before February 14, 2020, 10 a.m., at which time said bids will be publicly opened. Hardeman County reserves the right to reject any and all bids or accept the bid deemed to be in the count’s best interest.

All questions regarding this bid should be directed to the Human Resources Department at 731-658-2510.

Please mark on the outside of the envelope the name of the item being bid upon and the date of the bid opening.