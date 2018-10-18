NOTICE TO BIDDERS

The Hardeman County Highway Department is requesting sealed bids on a diesel fired hammer for driving pilings. Specifications may be obtained at the Hardeman County Highway Department. The bids are to be mailed or hand delivered to the Hardeman County Mayor, 3rd floor, 100 N. Main St., Bolivar TN 38008 on or before 10:00 a.m. November 27, 2018. PLEASE MARK THE OUTSIDE OF THE ENVELOPE “HIGHWAY DEPARTMENT DIESEL HAMMER” AND THE DATE OF THE BID OPENING. The right to reject any all bids is reserved.