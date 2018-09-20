Notice to Bidders

The City of Bolivar is requesting sealed bids on an electronic message center board, 2’x6’ viewing area, time and temperature with ignite digital signage software, broadband communication, to include web-based software training, pre-made messages and animation to be installed at the Luez Theatre at 219 N. Main St. Bolivar. All bids must be received no later than Thursday, October 4, 2018 at 10:00 A.M. Deliver or mail to the Bolivar Municipal Center, 211 N. Washington St., Bolivar, TN 38008. Bids must be marked “Luez Theater Electronic Sign Bid”. Bids will be opened at 10:00 A.M., October 4, 2018 at the Bolivar Municipal Center. This project is being funded in whole or in part by the Community Development Block Grant Program (CDBG). By submission of this bid, each bidder and each person signing on behalf of any bidder certifies, and in the case of a joint bid each party thereto certifies as to its own organization, under penalty of perjury, that to the best of its knowledge and belief that each bidder is not on the list created pursuant to Tennessee Code Annotated § 12-12-106. City of Bolivar, Tennessee reserves the right to waive any irregularities, or to reject any or all bids and to accept that bid which is deemed by the City of Bolivar to be in the best interest of the City.