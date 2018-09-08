NOTICE TO BIDDERS

The Hardeman County Highway Department is requesting sealed bids for Painted Pavement Markings as follows:

2018-2019 State Aid Project-Naylor Road beginning at SR-18 to SR-138 for a total of 3.10 miles. Yellow and white painted lines and glass beads are needed.

Various small projects throughout the County during FY 2018-2019

All must meet Tennessee Department of Transportation specifications.

Bids are to be mailed or delivered to the office of the Hardeman County Mayor on or before August 21, 2018 at 10:00 A.M., at which time said bids will be publicly opened. The right to reject any and all bids is hereby reserved.