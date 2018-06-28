NOTICE TO BIDDERS

Sealed bids for group health insurance coverage and prescription drug coverage for the City of Middleton will be received by the City of Middleton until 4 p.m. Monday, July 16, 2018 at Middleton City Hall located at 300 South Main Street, Middleton, TN 38052. Bids received after 4 p.m. will be rejected and not opened. Postmarks will not be accepted. Bid packages are available at Middleton City Hall at the above address.

The city seeks to match its current policy as outlined in the bid package. No optional plans are requested. The contract should begin September 1, 2018 and last a minimum of one year.

The City reserves the right to accept or reject any or all bids received.

Jackie Cox, Mayor

City of Middleton