NOTICE TO BIDDERS

The Hardeman County Highway Department is requesting sealed bids on the following for the 2017-18 fiscal year: 1. Asphalt Emulsion 2. Asphalt Cement 3. CW Hot Mix 4. Bridge Materials 5. Limestone & Red Rock 6. Metal Pipe 7. Tires & Tubes 8. Traffic Paint 9. Weed Control

PLEASE MARK ON THE OUTSIDE OF THE ENVELOPE THE NAME OF THE ITEM being bid upon and the date of the bid opening.

Specifications are available upon request at the Highway Department, 401 Fairgrounds Street, Bolivar, Tennessee 38008. The bids are to be mailed or delivered to the office of the Hardeman County Mayor on or before Thursday April 20, 2017 at 1:00 p.m., at which time said bids will be publicly opened. The right to reject any and all bids is hereby reserved.