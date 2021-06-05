Notice of Bid

Hardeman County School District is requesting bid proposals for audio/visual installation at the Board of Education, network drop installation, Interactive Panel installation, and Video streaming solutions. The prospective bidder for the audio/visual installation must complete a walk-through prior to bid date. Bid packet requirements can be found at https://www.hcsedu.org/255529_2.

Bidding Instructions/Deadline: Bidders must clearly and independently identify all fees associated with their services including items such as maintenance, insurance, and any optional/extended services. Bids should be clearly identified on the outside of a sealed envelope per instructions in bid packet and be received no later than 10:00 a.m. central standard time, on May 20, 2021 at the following address: The County Mayor’s Office, 100 N. Main, P.O. Box 250, Bolivar, Tennessee 38008, Attention: Jimmy Sain/M. Johnson