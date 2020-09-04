Notice of bid

Southwest TN Community Development Corporation is accepting bids for Lawn Care starting April 9, 2020. Bid opening, Monday, April 20, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. Bids may be picked up a southwest Human Resource Agency located at 1527 White Avenue, Henderson. Due to COVID-19 you must call (731)989-5111 before picking up the bid. All bids must be sealed, and mailed to Southwest TN CDC, P.O. Box 264, Henderson, TN 38340. Bids must be received by April 17, 2020.

Southwest reserves the right to reject a bid.

Southwest TN Community Development Corporation

is AN Equal Opportunity Employer.