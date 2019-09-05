NOTICE FOR BID

The City of Bolivar is offering for bid, two parcels of land located on East McNeal Street. The properties are listed as follows:

Parcel: 079B C 008.00

Parcel: 079B B 012.00

These properties will be sold separately and awarded to the highest bidder. All bids will be opened at the regular scheduled City of Bolivar Council meeting on Monday, May 13, 2019, at 6:00 P.M. Sealed bids will be accepted at the Bolivar Municipal Building until 4:30 PM the day of the meeting or they can be brought to the meeting in a sealed envelope.

The City of Bolivar, Tennessee reserves the right to reject any or all bids and to accept that bid which is deemed by the City of Bolivar to be in the best interest of the city.

Julian A. McTizic, Sr.

Mayor