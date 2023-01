A meeting of the Beer Board has been called Monday January 9, 2023 at 6pm at the Whiteville Community Center located at 151 E Main St. Whiteville, TN 38075. The purpose of the called meeting is to discuss and vote on application to sell and store intoxicating liquors and beer or other beverage authorized to be sold, stored, and distributed for Ahmed-Athman Al-Abdi at BP-Station, 3207 Hwy 64 Whiteville, TN 38075.