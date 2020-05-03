NOTICE OF BEER BOARD MEETING

The Bolivar Beer Board will meet Monday, March 9, 2020 immediately following the Bolivar City Council meeting at 6:00 p.m. at the Municipal Building, 211 N. Washington St. The purpose of this meeting is to consider an application for on premises beer permit for Jeff Goss d/b/a Simon’s Fish Camp & Grill, 201 North Main St. Bolivar and for an off-premises beer permit for Mack Carter Jr. d/b/a Carter’s Sweet Shop, 214 Roger Ave., Bolivar. All meetings of the beer board are open to the public and interested parties are welcome to attend.