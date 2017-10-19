Notice of ApplicationBank Merger

Centennial Bank, 5420 Broad Street South, Trezevant, TN 38258, is applying to the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation and the Tennessee Department of Financial Institutions for permission to merge with Merchants and Planters Bank, 411 West Market Street, Bolivar, TN 38008. It is contemplated that all offices of the above-named institutions will continue to be operated with the exception of 2202 Gibson Square, Gibson, TN 38338, that will not be operated after December 31, 2017.

Any person wishing to comment on this application may file his or her comments in writing with the Assistant Regional Director of the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation at its regional office, 6060 Primacy Parkway, Suite 300, Memphis, Tennessee 38119, not later than November 18, 2017. The nonconfidential portions of the application are on file in the Regional Office and are available for public inspection during regular business hours. Photocopies of information in the nonconfidential portion of the application file will be made available upon request.

Any person wishing to comment on or protest this application or any person having information which may have a bearing on the fitness of any of the organizers or proponents of this application may file comments with the Commissioner of Financial Institutions in 26th Floor, 312 Rosa Parks Avenue, Nashville, TN 37243, or telephone the Department of Financial Institutions at (615) 741-5018. Written or telephonic notice must be made to the Commissioner within fifteen (15) days of this publication.