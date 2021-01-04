TO: ALL CANDIDATES, INTERESTED PARTIES AND THE PRESS

FROM: HARDEMAN COUNTY ELECTION COMMISSION

AMBER D. MOORE, ADMINISTRATOR OF ELECTIONS

SUBJECT: ELECTION PROCEDURES FOR THE MAY 18, 2021 CITY OF BOLIVAR

PRE-INSPECTION OF VOTING MACHINES

As required by T.C. A. 2-9-105(b), the Hardeman County Election Commission will inspect the machines prior to Early Voting and Election Day. The inspection for all the early voting and Election Day machines will be held on Tuesday, April 13, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. at the Hardeman County Election Commission office located at 106 S. Porter Street in Bolivar, TN 38008. There will be a zero (000) tape available for inspection for every machine. If you plan to be present, please call 731-658-4751 so that we can have the room set up with adequate seating.

Hardeman County Election Commission

Carl Gibson, Chairman; James Hicks, Secretary

Members: Kreg Hamm, Joan Henderson, Melanie Jones

Amber D. Moore, Administrator of Election