Hardeman County Election Commission will have the voting machines inspected and set up for the August 6, 2020, State Primary, County General and Whiteville City Election. The inspection will take place on June 17, 2020 at 9:00 a.m. at the Hardeman County Election Commission office located at 106 S. Porter St., Bolivar, TN 38008. The candidates and public are invited to attend.