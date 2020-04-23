The City of Bolivar will be accepting proposals for the employee health, dental and vision insurance beginning April 27 through May 14, 2020. All proposals must be received by 4:00 p.m. on Thursday, May 14, 2020. All proposals must be submitted to the following address:

City of Bolivar

Attention: Shelia Dellinger, City Administrator

211 N. Washington Street

Bolivar, TN 38008

To receive a packet with the renewal rate, census information and claim information, please call Shelia Dellinger at 731-658-2020 or email shelia.dellinger.cityofbolivar@gmail.com

City of Bolivar

Julian McTizic, Mayor