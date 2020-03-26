The Tennessee Department of Agriculture Forestry Division is offering for sale certain timber on Natchez Trace State Forest near Lexington, Tennessee. Sealed bids will be received in the West Tennessee District Office of the Forestry Division, 220 Eastern Shores Dr., Lexington, TN 38351 until 10:30 a.m., on the follow dates, at which time they will be publicly opened.

Sales # A-03-20-01 Date: April 8, 2020

Sales # A-03-20-02 Date: April 15, 2020

To view and/ or download bidding instructions, bid forms, pro forma contracts and sale area maps for State Forest timber sales, please visit the Tennessee Division of Forestry web site.

https://www.tn.gov/agriculture/forests/state-forests/state-forest-timber...

Forestry Division personnel will give a tour of the sale areas on Wednesday, March 18, 2020. Those interested should meet at the Forestry Division State Forest Headquarters (10510 Corinth Rd.) on Natchez Trace State Forest at 9:30 A.M.

Interested bidders may obtain additional information by contacting Program Specialist for State Forest, Richard Sanderson, cell (731) 431-0064. at P.O. Box 438, Lexington TN 38351or Adam Ziegenbein, State Forest Supervisor, cell (731)307-9425 at 10510 Corinth Rd. Wildersville, TN 38388