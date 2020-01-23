IN THE CHANCERY COURT OF HARDEMAN COUNTY, TENNESSEE

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

PROBATE NO. P- 2242

ESTATE OF BEATRICE HARRIS late of Hardeman County, Tennessee

Notice is Hereby Given that on the 13th day of January, 2020, Letters Testamentary in

respect of the Estate of Beatrice Harris, deceased, who died September 19, 2019, were issued to

the undersigned by the Chancery Court Clerk of Hardeman County, Tennessee. All persons, resident

and non-resident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the Estate are required by law to file

the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1)

or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred:

(1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting, as the case may

be) of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this Notice to Creditors at

least sixty (60) days before date that is four (4) months from the date of the first

publication (or posting); or

(B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the Notice to

Creditors, if the creditor received the copy of the Notice less than sixty (60) days prior

to the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting) as

described in (1) (A); or

(2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.

All persons indebted to the above Estate must come forward and make proper settlement with

the undersigned at once.

This 13th day of January, 2020.

THIS NOTICE WILL RUN TWO CONSECUTIVE WEEKS

Sandra Harris

Co-Executor

Jerry Harris

Co-Executor

Harriet S. Thompson

Attorney

FILE CLAIMS IN TRIPLICATE WITH:

JANICE M. BODIFORD, CLERK & MASTER

P.O. BOX 45 Co-Executor

BOLIVAR, TN 38008