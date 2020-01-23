NOTICE
IN THE CHANCERY COURT OF HARDEMAN COUNTY, TENNESSEE
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
PROBATE NO. P- 2242
ESTATE OF BEATRICE HARRIS late of Hardeman County, Tennessee
Notice is Hereby Given that on the 13th day of January, 2020, Letters Testamentary in
respect of the Estate of Beatrice Harris, deceased, who died September 19, 2019, were issued to
the undersigned by the Chancery Court Clerk of Hardeman County, Tennessee. All persons, resident
and non-resident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the Estate are required by law to file
the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1)
or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred:
(1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting, as the case may
be) of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this Notice to Creditors at
least sixty (60) days before date that is four (4) months from the date of the first
publication (or posting); or
(B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the Notice to
Creditors, if the creditor received the copy of the Notice less than sixty (60) days prior
to the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting) as
described in (1) (A); or
(2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.
All persons indebted to the above Estate must come forward and make proper settlement with
the undersigned at once.
This 13th day of January, 2020.
THIS NOTICE WILL RUN TWO CONSECUTIVE WEEKS
Sandra Harris
Co-Executor
Jerry Harris
Co-Executor
Harriet S. Thompson
Attorney
FILE CLAIMS IN TRIPLICATE WITH:
JANICE M. BODIFORD, CLERK & MASTER
P.O. BOX 45 Co-Executor
BOLIVAR, TN 38008