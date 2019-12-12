Southwest TN CDC has a house for rent at 509 Jeff Street, Bolivar TN. This rental is for specials needs households or individuals. Rent is for low to moderate incomes. For example: A person household will need to have a yearly income of $12,600.00-$33,600.00. Rent amount is based on the number of household members and gross income amount. The house has 2 bedrooms, 1 bathroom, laundry closet, Central H/A. No pets allowed. Renters must pay their own utilities and general fees for maintenance. Security Deposit equal to monthly rent.

Applications may be picked up at Southwest Community Service Center, 793 Tennessee Street, Suite A, Bolivar TN or contact SWTCDC 1-800-497-1286 for more information.

Equal Housing Opportunity