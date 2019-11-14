AN ORDINANCE TO AMEND THE OFFICIAL ZONING MAP OF

THE TOWN OF WHITEVILLE TO RECLASSIFY PROPERTY NEAR

546 EAST MAIN STREET (AUBREY PHILLIPS PROPERTY) FROM R-1

(LOW DENSITY RESIDENTIAL) DISTRICT TO

B-2 (GENERAL BUSINESS) DISTRICT

Pursuant to Tennessee Code Annotated Section 13-7-203, notice is hereby given of a public hearing to be held by the Whiteville Mayor and Board of Aldermen on Monday, December 2 , 2019 at 6:30 p.m. at the Whiteville Community Center located at 151 East Main Street.

The hearing is to receive public input on a proposed amendment to Whiteville Municipal Zoning Map.

Full copies of the proposed amendment and map may be viewed in Whiteville City Hall during normal business hours. All interested persons are invited to attend and comment.