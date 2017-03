Hardeman County Correctional Facilities Corporation II will hold a telephonic Board meeting on April 5, 2017, at 8:30 a.m. To extend the Management Contract with CCA from July 1, 2017, until June 30, 2020, and to approve the name change of the Contract as CCA changed its name from Corrections Corporation of America to CoreCivic, Inc. Access may be obtained at the law offices of Denton & Cary, 118 Warren St., Bolivar, Tennessee.