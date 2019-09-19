Hardeman County is seeking proposals for air medical emergency services. Hardeman County will provide accommodations for the service. A complete list of all requirements may be obtained at the office of the County Mayor.

All proposals will be opened publicly at the office of the County Mayor at 100 Main Street, Bolivar, Tennessee on October 1 at 10 a.m.

Hardeman County reserves the right to accept or reject any proposal and to approve the proposal that is deemed to be in the best interest of the county.