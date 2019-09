The Hardeman County Sheriff’s Office will list the following vehicles on GovDeals.com for sale on September 5, 2019 to settle an execution:

2006 Nissan Altima VIN#1N4BL11DX6N425458

(Reference Docket #16-CV-662)

2007 Cadillac CTS VIN#1G6DP577170107682

(Reference Docket #2018-CV-448