Pursuant to TCA §43-14-201, DUE NOTICE is hereby given that an election will be held March 1-6, 2019 for three (3) positions on the Hardeman County Soil Conservation District (SCD) Board. Polling location will be: 791-B Tennessee Street, Bolivar, TN 38008, from 8 am until 4pm CST each day. Nominating petition submittal deadline is February 25, 2019 by 4 p.m. CST to the SCD office, at the address above. Per TCA §43-14-216, only persons holding legal title to land in Hardeman County are eligible to vote in this election. Call the SCD office at 731/658-3631 for more information.