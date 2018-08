The Hardeman County Beer Board will meet on September 14, 2018 at 9 a.m. at the Hardeman County Courthouse to vote on the application for the beer permit for off premises.

Applicant’s Name: Abdulmalek Qayed Alnagjar

Address: 25 Fayette Corner, Whiteville, TN 38075

Business Name: Whiteville Express, Inc.

Address: 25 Fayette Corner, Whiteville, TN 38075

This is an open meeting. Public is invited.