TO: ALL CANDIDATES, INTERESTED PARTIES AND THE PRESS

FROM: HARDEMAN COUNTY ELECTION COMMISSION

AMBER D. MOORE, ADMINISTRATOR OF ELECTIONS

SUBJECT: ELECTION PROCEDURES FOR THE AUGUST 2, 2018 STATE PRIMARY & COUNTY GENERAL ELECTION

PRE-INSPECTION OF VOTING MACHINES

As required by T.C.A. 2-9-105(b), the Hardeman County Election Commission will inspect the

machines prior to Early Voting and Election Day.

The inspection for all the Early Voting and Election Day machines will be held on Wednesday,

June 20, 2018 at 9:00 a.m. Inspection will be held at the Hardeman County Election Commission

at 106 S. Porter St. in Bolivar, TN 38008.

There will be a zero (000) tape available for inspection for every machine.

If you plan to be present, please call 731-658-4751 so that we can have the room properly set

up with adequate seating.

Hardeman County Election Commission

Carl Gibson, Chairman; James Hicks, Secretary

Members: Melanie Bowers, Kreg Hamm, Joan Henderson

Amber D. Moore, Administrator of Elections