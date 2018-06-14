NOTICE
TO: ALL CANDIDATES, INTERESTED PARTIES AND THE PRESS
FROM: HARDEMAN COUNTY ELECTION COMMISSION
AMBER D. MOORE, ADMINISTRATOR OF ELECTIONS
SUBJECT: ELECTION PROCEDURES FOR THE AUGUST 2, 2018 STATE PRIMARY & COUNTY GENERAL ELECTION
PRE-INSPECTION OF VOTING MACHINES
As required by T.C.A. 2-9-105(b), the Hardeman County Election Commission will inspect the
machines prior to Early Voting and Election Day.
The inspection for all the Early Voting and Election Day machines will be held on Wednesday,
June 20, 2018 at 9:00 a.m. Inspection will be held at the Hardeman County Election Commission
at 106 S. Porter St. in Bolivar, TN 38008.
There will be a zero (000) tape available for inspection for every machine.
If you plan to be present, please call 731-658-4751 so that we can have the room properly set
up with adequate seating.
Hardeman County Election Commission
Carl Gibson, Chairman; James Hicks, Secretary
Members: Melanie Bowers, Kreg Hamm, Joan Henderson
Amber D. Moore, Administrator of Elections