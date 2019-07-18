Notice of 2nd Reading/Public Hearing:

Notice is hereby given that a 2nd Reading/Public Hearing will be held before the Mayor and City Council of the City of Bolivar, Tennessee on Monday, August 12, 2019 at 6:00 p.m. at the Bolivar Municipal Center, 211 N. Washington St. Bolivar, TN 38008. The purpose of this hearing is for the 2nd reading/public hearing of the following Ordinances:

Ordinance 19-005, “An Ordinance to Amend the Bolivar Municipal Code Title 8 Alcoholic Beverages, Chapter 2 Beer, Section 8-202. Composition, Compensation, Chairman and Secretary”

These ordinances may be viewed during normal business hours at Bolivar City Hall, 211 N. Washington St. All interested parties are welcome and invited to attend.