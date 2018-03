Town of Whiteville accepting bids to mow the Melrose Cemetery. Bids must be in a sealed enveloped labeled cemetery mowing. Bids will be open at city hall on March 12th at noon. Mowing will be every 10 days until the first killing frost. Please call city hall if you have any questions at 731-254-8523 Mon-Fri from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.