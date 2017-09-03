The city of Grand Junction will accept sealed bids for lawn maintenance of city property. A list of areas to be maintained and bid requirements are available at Grand Junction City Hall Monday - Friday from 7:30 - 4:00 p.m. A successful bidder must have his/her own general liability insurance and equipment. Bids are due no later than March 21, at 4:00 p.m. at Grand Junction City Hall. The City of Grand Junction reserves the right to reject any and all bids.