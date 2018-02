The Hardeman County Beer Board will meet on March 2, 2018 at 9:00 a.m. at the Hardeman County Courthouse to vote on the application for a beer permit for on and off premises.

Applicant’s Name: Tina Marie Garrison

Address: 205 Sparks Road, Hornsby, TN 38004

Business name: Garrison Enterprises LLC- Big Buck Resort (Little Bear Cafe)

Address: 205 Sparks Road, Hornsby, TN 38004

This is an open meeting. The public is invited.