The Hardeman County Democratic Party Primary Board will hold a public meeting January 9, 2018 at 6:30 p.m. at the Whiteville Community Center at the corner of Main and Woodland in Whiteville.

All candidates for county offices who pulled petitions to run as Democrats will be reviewed to determine qualification as a Democrat. Candidates who do not meet the base criteria of having voted Democrat in three of the last five state and federal primaries may present their cases as to why they should be a Democratic candidate. The public is invited as well as all candidates.

If a candidate has concerns as to whether or not he meets the baseline criteria to run as a Democrat, he should contact Evelyn Robertson at 731-254-8508.

A second and final meeting will be held following the close of the filing period for those who have not picked up petitions as of January 9.