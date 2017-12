The Hardeman County Board of Education will meet at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, January 11th, 2018 at the District Office. A copy of the January Agenda is posted to the district website (www.hardemancountyschools.org). In accordance with T.C.A. § 49-2-203 (para 14-C), business to be conducted during this meeting includes discussion and recommendations regarding the Director of Schools current contract. The public is welcome to attend.