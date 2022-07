The Hardeman County Beer Board will meet on Friday, July 29, 2022 at 8:30 a.m. at the Hardeman County Courthouse to vote on the application for a beer permit for on/off premises. Applicant’s Name: Tina M. Bellany Address: 205 Sparks Rd., Hornsby, TN Business Name: Three Way Groceries, LLC Address: 45 Old Hwy 125, Bolivar, TN 38008 This is an open meeting. Public is invited.